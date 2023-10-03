Home Base program in Charlestown helping save veterans' lives

CHARLESTOWN – From PTSD and substance abuse to moderate traumatic brain injuries, Home Base is helping those who served their country.

Nestled in Charlestown, Home Base partners with Massachusetts General Hospital and the Boston Red Sox Foundation, providing care to active duty and veteran service members.

"We have saved multiple lives, multiple marriages," Home Base nurse manager Mary O'Meara said.

O'Meara helps oversee one of their main programs known as Combat or Comprehensive Brain Health and Trauma Evaluation.

"They see specialists here both at Mass General and Home Base along with Spaulding Rehab to address a lot of their physical and psychological ailments they sustained over the years," O'Meara said.

Ed Thelander did 21 years on SEAL teams, suffering multiple bodily injuries and PTSD.

"Home Base gave me my first real check list for me to take care of," he siad.

Thelander came through the Combat program three years ago.

"It gave me confidence to do other things. I am getting my commercial pilot's license right now," he said.

Retired Navy SEAL Jacob Newbold says 48% of Navy SEALs originate from New England. He and others launched a non-profit organization called the SEAL Legacy Foundation providing direct funding to Home Base.

"To be able send SEALs and their families at no cost for a 5-day combat program they call it, where it's a total evaluation," Newbold said.

Over the weekend, the SEAL Legacy foundation announced $1.5 million gift to support the critical programs Home Base provides.

"We are booking some of our combat patients into next year because the need is so great," O'Meara said.

Newbold said it's all about the motto they live by every day.

"No one left behind, no one forgotten," Newbold said.