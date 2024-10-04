Recent college grad from Ukraine desperately needs job to stay in U.S.

SOUTHBORO -The American Dream is in jeopardy for a recent college graduate from Ukraine. Viktor Lutsyshen is locked in, looking for a job. "I've always been fascinated by international relations," he said, looking at his computer.

And what the recent Holy Cross graduate might lack in professional experience, he more than makes up for in character.

"It was quite a lot to deal with. I like to think it made me more resilient," the 24-year-old said.

His dream of studying liberal arts here in the U.S. didn't come true without trials. First there was COVID, which took his dad.

"I had to take a leave of absence to go home for a year. It ultimately ended up to be the right choice because I was there for my family when they needed me," he explained.

And after that first tragedy brought him home to Ukraine, the next trauma has kept him away.

"We lost pretty much everything"

"I'm from Kherson and Kherson was the first major city to be fully occupied. My family lost our small business. We lost our home. We lost pretty much everything. There's not a lot to go back to," Viktor said.

Returning would mean mandatory military service. So, for now, his college roommate's family has taken him in: humbled by how little he has compared to most new grads.

"Worst case scenario they can go home to their family, they have health insurance, a warm bed, something to eat; A support system in place that really sort of catches them if they need to be caught. With Viktor, he didn't have those luxuries," said Colin Hynes.

Viktor can stay in the U.S. if he finds work related to his political science major. And while his dad may have missed his graduation, he can honor him in a career that's compassionate and community minded.

"I realize how lucky I have been to have people who care and are willing to help. I feel like I want to become that person who's going to help other people in need," he said.

