Holiday travel looks to be busiest since before pandemic

Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TV

BOSTON - Transportation officials say this Thanksgiving will be the busiest for travel in three to four years.

They are urging travelers to plan ahead.

MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said Wednesday, "This year, we expect to see traffic levels equal to

or just exceeding, pre-pandemic levels."

MassDOT is predicting a busy holiday travel season. CBS Boston

He added that with flexible work schedules, travel will start even earlier this year. Gulliver says the Thursday and Friday before

Thanksgiving is when congestion will start, with the busiest days being Tuesday afternoon and continuing through Wednesday.

To help maximize capacity on the roads, HOV lane hours will be extended on I-93 Tuesday and Wednesday. Construction will also be suspended starting Tuesday morning and will resume after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend Sunday night into Monday.

Massport's Aviation Director Ed Freni said it's one of their busiest times.

"We're expecting 1.2 million people at Logan starting tomorrow, Thursday, to Monday following Thanksgiving," said Freni.

He noted the new FlyLogan app is getting thousands of hits as flyers use it to navigate the airport and their flights. To help get travelers to Logan, the MBTA is increasing service on the Silver Line.

"We're encouraging travelers to really consider the MBTA as an alternative," said MBTA Deputy General Manager Jeff Gonneville.

WBZ-TV caught up with college students planning to head home for Thanksgiving.

One college student is heading out a week early to avoid traffic on his way home to Connecticut. "I'm just trying to get out of here as fast possible," said the MIT sophomore.

One international student is staying local for Thanksgiving. She said flight prices are too expensive. "If it were significantly cheaper, I'd consider it, but it's too expensive," said the senior.

That's why another student from Florida made sure to book her flights early. "I booked them awhile ago," she said

Another student told WBZ he waited to buy his Amtrak ticket to New York. "It was more expensive because of that," said the junior.

Officials are also urging drivers to be cautious this holiday. There were 422 deaths from pedestrian, bike and car crashes in 2021. That's the highest number of fatalities on the roads in 14 years.

"We do not want to have Thanksgiving interrupted with tragic incidents on our roadways," said Transportation Secretary and CEO, Jamey Tesler.