How to keep holiday inflatables safe during winter storms

In New England, inflatable decorations mean keeping an eye on the weather

WALTHAM - Twenty-foot-tall inflatables towering in yards have become a common sight during the holidays.

Inflatables are an annual tradition

"It brings joy to everybody," said Maple Vankeuren. Her Christmas balloons - like the Grinch, Santa and her son's favorite Christmas train - line Sibley Street in Waltham. They're so tall that drivers can see them from the highway above. "They come down off the highway, and they'll get out with kids, come take pictures if they want to."

Vankeuren's husband is in charge of setting up the decorations.

"My husband does Inflatable Saturdays, which is the Saturday after Thanksgiving," said Vankeuren. "He sets it all up, and it's done in one day. It's all fans and blowers."

Inflatables and winter weather

Keeping those inflatables up is a complication, especially during unpredictable winter weather.

While Vankeuren's husband is in charge of setting up the inflatables, she's in charge of taking them down. That means keeping an eye on weather, like rain wind or snow, because in really bad storms, ropes just aren't enough. The family learned the hard way after a devastating loss.

"We have Peppermint the Penguin - Peppermint Two. We had a Peppermint One, and she died," said Vankeuren.

With weather on the way, they deflate the inflatables to avoid serious and costly damage.

"If it's wet and then gets cold - if it's even a little bit breezy - they move around a lot," said Vankeuren. "My husband would like to keep them up full time. I like to make sure they survive."

But she says the back and forth is worth it if it means bringing a little holiday cheer to the community.

"Lots of people are driving by seeing them, and it's making them happy," said Vankeuren.