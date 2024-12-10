Powerful storm to hit Massachusetts with potentially flooding rain and damaging winds

BOSTON - A powerful storm system is set to deliver a Wednesday washout in Massachusetts, complete with periods of heavy rain, localized flooding and damaging winds.

There are numerous hazards and alerts associated with this highly anomalous storm system.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The Storms Prediction Center has placed areas south of the Mass Pike in a "marginal" risk for severe thunderstorms.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

How much rain will Massachusetts get?

The Weather Prediction Center has just about all of New England in a "slight risk" for excessive rainfall. We are forecasting between 2-3" of rain for most of the area.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

High wind warning

Finally, the National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for all of eastern Mass. Wednesday afternoon and evening.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The strongest winds will be along the immediate coastline, including southeastern Mass. Southerly winds will peak between 45-60 mph in this area late in the day Wednesday.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

A bit farther inland, between 128 and 495 and westward through Worcester County, wind will gust between 35-50 mph Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Storm timeline for Boston

On Tuesday night scattered showers begin to drift in. We're not expecting any torrential downpours.

From Wednesday morning to afternoon we'll see steady rainfall with some embedded heavy downpours.

There may be a brief lull later Wednesday afternoon and evening before the heaviest line of downpours pushes through between 6 p.m. and midnight. This is when we are at greatest risk of flooding and wind damage.

Storm brings warmer weather

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Temperatures will also be quite mild Wednesday. Highs will rise into the low and mid 60s across southern New England, approaching some all-time records.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Thursday will be a much quieter day and it appears as though we may stay dry (and coolish) through the weekend.

Our next chance of some rain showers would be very late Sunday or early next week.