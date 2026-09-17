"You could've killed her": Teen injured, traumatized after hit-and-run in Holbrook, mother says

Police in Holbrook, Massachusetts, are looking to track down the driver involved in a hit-and-run that sent a 15-year-old girl to the hospital. The girl got off the school bus and was walking home along North Shore Road when a car hit her and took off, leaving her and her family traumatized.

"She came walking out of the woods with no shoes on, and her belongings were scattered all over the side of the road, and she is just screaming, 'Mom, I just got hit by a car. I just got hit by a car.' It was the worst call anybody could ever get," the girl's mother, Heather McDonnell, said.

McDonnell got a call from her 15-year-old daughter Wednesday afternoon. She was walking home from the bus stop around 2:30 p.m. when she said a car coming down the road hit her and threw her into a creek off the side of the road, then took off.

"She looked down at her phone for a second and looked back up and it was the headlight and the hood of the car and she remembers hitting the car and the car hitting her and rolling back and going headfirst down on the ground," McDonnell explained.

The high school sophomore was rushed to the hospital. Her mom said she has a concussion and must use crutches to get around.

"It's taken a toll on her. She is sore everywhere. She keeps replaying everything in her mind, and she just breaks down and cries and she just can't believe that somebody hit her and drove off," McDonnell said.

McDonnell said her daughter believes the car is a black SUV or hatchback and was seen taking a right on North Shore Road. Now, they're relying on anyone in the area to help track down the driver.

"There is no way that you hit her, and you don't know," McDonnell added. "You had to have heard something. She's petite. She's only 4 foot 8 and she's just under 100 pounds. You could've killed her and just left her on the side of the road. They need to be found."

Holbrook police are asking anyone who might have seen something or has surveillance video from the area to take a look and reach out to their department.