Hit-and-run in Methuen leaves man injured, suspect's car found in Lawrence

METHUEN -- A hit-and-run crash in Methuen injured a man on Saturday morning. Police said the car involved has since been found and they have identified a suspect. 

Officers initially responded to Broadway near Blake Street around 1:15 a.m. A 65-year-old Lawrence man was found injured under a parked car. 

He was taken to a nearby hospital but his current condition is unknown at this time. 

According to police, the driver was seen on surveillance video stopping his car, checking for damage, and driving away. 

The car was found on Margin Street in Lawrence. 

Police are still investigating and no charges have been released. 

First published on October 29, 2022 / 4:04 PM

