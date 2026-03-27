Historic bronze plaques stolen from Newburyport, Massachusetts cemeteries: "Heartbreaking and so frustrating"

Historic bronze plaques are going missing around Newburyport, Massachusetts. Police say the markers are being stolen from cemeteries, parks and monuments.

"It's so frustrating, it's so upsetting to see the disrespect that's shown," said Ghlee Woodworth, Newburyport's local historian.

She says in her line of work there's nothing more frustrating than someone erasing, stealing, or destroying history. That's what happened at the Old Hill Burying Ground in Newburyport. Two historic bronze plaques placed at the entrance of the cemetery were stolen.

"These were the original plaques, original tablets," Woodworth said.

Bronze tablets were stolen from the Old Hill Burying Ground in Newburyport, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

The burial ground was established in 1729 and is one of the oldest cemeteries in Newburyport. The plaques, which were more than 100 years old, honored many people including ministers from the early 1800s and American Revolutionary soldiers.

"They come out here in the middle the night and you wonder what was going on in their life that they need to steal these tablets that are honoring citizens," Woodworth said.

Also stolen was a bronze plaque honoring the 18 unmarked graves of African Americans who were also buried there.

"We had their names here," Woodworth said. "They just pried it off with crowbar and some tools and it's gone."

The plaque shown here was reported stolen from the Old Hill Burying Ground in Newburyport, Massachusetts. Newburyport Police

Woodworth says the bronze plaques were first noticed missing about three weeks ago and this not the only area the thieves have targeted. Similar plaques were also stolen from the Oak Hill Cemetery, Cashman Park and from Atkinson Common, police said.

Other bronze plaques have been stolen in areas like Amesbury and Newbury. "All in this area and they are consistently taking bronze tablets," Woodworth said.

Thousands are buried in the cemetery. For Woodworth who helps take care of the burial ground, they are more than just names on a plaque.

"When we talk about the history we are talking about people," Woodworth said. "And these people become our friends and it's just heartbreaking and so frustrating."

Similar thefts were investigated in Newburyport last year. Police say they are investigating the incidents and are asking for the public's help.