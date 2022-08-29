Sawamura, Davis DFA'd as Red Sox shake up bullpen

BOSTON -- With a trip to the postseason falling further from their grasp, the Boston Red Sox are beginning to revamp their roster for the end of the regular season. The overhaul started in the bullpen on Sunday.

The Red Sox have designated relivers Hirokazu Sawamura and Austin Davis for assignment, with righties Zack Kelly and Kaleb Ort getting the call from Triple-A Worcester to fill the open roster spots.

The moves come after both Sawamura and Davis were roughed up by the Rays on Sunday. Sawamura surrendered three runs off four hits and a pair of walks in one inning of work. Davis was hit for four runs (two earned) off three hits over two innings in the 12-4 Boston loss.

The 34-year-old Sawamura, who was signed out of Japan in 2021, put up a 3.39 ERA over 104 career games with Boston. Davis had a 5.32 ERA over 69 games for the Red Sox.

They fit right in with a Boston bullpen that hasn't been all that effective this season. Red Sox relievers rank 27th in the Majors with a 4.54 ERA and have blown 23 saves this season.

Ort has pitched in 12 games for the Red Sox this season, allowing 15 earned runs over his 15 innings. He has been good for Worcester though, sporting a 2.88 ERA in his 39 appearances.

Kelly, 27, had a 2.72 ERA in 44 games in Worcester this year.

The Red Sox begin a three-game series with the Twins in Minnesota on Monday. Boston currently sits seven games out of the final AL Wild Card spot.