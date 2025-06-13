Hingham student excited to compete in The Jimmy Awards for a chance at scholarship, Broadway coaching

A senior at Hingham High School is now in New York, competing in The Jimmy Awards, for a chance to win scholarships and get Broadway-caliber coaching.

The program, also known as the National High School Musical Theater Awards, selects students who are talented in dancing, acting, singing, and other areas from across the country.

Benjamin Cavallo-Smith is one of two students chosen to represent Massachusetts, saying, "Even being selected, but especially winning, would be kind of a testament to your teachers and everyone who's kind of shaped you as you've grown up in theatre."

For most of his life, Ben has been a mainstay at the Company Theatre in Norwell.

"It's a theatre, but it's also my family," he explains. "And it's awesome to have a place where I can feel so comfortable and safe to like experiment, try some new things, just be myself and perform without anxiety."

Excited to to learn and perform on Broadway stage

Ben and 109 other students will spend ten days in coaching sessions, training, and rehearsals, all led by some of the most accomplished names on Broadway.

He tells us, "I'm super excited to learn from all the mentors that will be there, because they have a lot of experience and a lot of them have some pretty decorated resumes. It'll be cool to get a chance to learn directly from them."

On June 23rd, Josh Groban will host the awards.

Ben says, "Regardless of what happens, if I win or if I don't, I'm going to be super excited and super grateful that I got to experience it and that I got to perform on a Broadway stage."

There are a number of awards and scholarships available, including the coveted Best Performance honors.

Past Jimmy Award winners and finalists include Renee Rapp, Andrew Barth Feldman, and this year's Tony nominee for Best Actress in a musical, Jasmine Amy Rogers.