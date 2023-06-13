Watch CBS News
Local News

Teacher hospitalized after being assaulted by student at Henderson School in Dorchester

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Teacher assaulted by student at Henderson School in Dorchester
Teacher assaulted by student at Henderson School in Dorchester 00:26

DORCHESTER – A teacher at the Henderson Inclusion School in Dorchester was taken to the hospital Tuesday after they were assaulted by a student.

In a letter to families, interim head of school Stephanie Sibley said the attack was witnessed by multiple students.

The teacher met with the school nurse and then was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. Sibley did not expand on the teacher's condition. 

The Henderson School has children from kindergarten through high school.

No further information is currently available. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on June 13, 2023 / 4:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.