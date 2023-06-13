Teacher hospitalized after being assaulted by student at Henderson School in Dorchester

Teacher assaulted by student at Henderson School in Dorchester

DORCHESTER – A teacher at the Henderson Inclusion School in Dorchester was taken to the hospital Tuesday after they were assaulted by a student.

In a letter to families, interim head of school Stephanie Sibley said the attack was witnessed by multiple students.

The teacher met with the school nurse and then was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. Sibley did not expand on the teacher's condition.

The Henderson School has children from kindergarten through high school.

No further information is currently available.