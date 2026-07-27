Heavy rain in forecast for Boston area this week could bring street flooding

The WBZ weather team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for a period of stormy weather that will get started for some on Tuesday and the rest of the region on Wednesday.

Periods of heavy rain and localized flooding are the main hazards we will be keeping a close eye on.

First wave of rain

The first wave of rain with this approaching system will affect mostly western New England and New York on Tuesday with areas of flash flooding and torrential rain. That's where Flood Watches are currently posted, though it is likely they will be expanded east as time goes on.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Locally, we expect some scattered downpours and storms to get going during Tuesday afternoon across interior areas. Worcester County and southern New Hampshire will have the highest risk, with more sunshine and drier conditions expected from Boston southward to the Cape and Islands.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Everyone will feel the humidity start to creep up again after several days of very dry air by July standards.

Downpours in Greater Boston

Tuesday night and Wednesday this band of heavy rain will slowly pivot east across the area, bringing downpours to Greater Boston.

Generally speaking, it's Wednesday that most will see their heaviest downpours and wettest weather. Heavy rainfall rates will likely bring areas of street flooding at times, with some areas picking up over 2 inches of rain in a short period of time.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Southeastern Massachusetts has the lowest risk of these issues while Greater Boston and interior locales will have the highest risk.

When will the rain stop?

Then on Thursday, the storm system will center over the top of us, bringing cool and gray conditions along with more scattered showers and downpours at times. Finally on Friday it will head out to sea, still leaving the chance of a few showers in its wake but overall improving weather.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

When all is said and done, localized areas of 2 to 4 inches or more are expected (again especially across the interior) with some spots farther west and down into Connecticut exceeding half a foot of rain.