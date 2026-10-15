Team of women to make history as oldest to compete at Head of the Charles Regatta

The Head of the Charles Regatta kicks off Friday morning, but this weekend's weather might not bring the fall feel everyone's looking for.

Every year, rowers from all around the world travel to Boston to leave their mark on the Charles River between Boston and Cambridge.

It's a picturesque three-mile upstream race attracting athletes of all ages, including a boat of California women, making history as the oldest group of eight competing in the regatta.

"We never thought we'd be back here at 80 years old, and we are just so excited that we are," Marin Rowing Association competitor Barbara Berling said.

But for the women this race isn't about what happens on the water, it's about what they've formed together on the boat.

"I think the sisterhood, the fact that we've ridden the highs and the lows, you know just everything about being a woman and being empowered and just making history," Marin rower Carol Keller explained.

"When we get the boat going and we feel the rhythm and we're just very proud that we can do it," said Marin rower Lindy Edward. "Because we've been rowing a long time, and we are getting older and it's exciting."

The team has an average age in their 80s and they have been rowing and training together for decades.

"We are opening the door for women as they get older to continue to compete and participate in these kinds of events, without feeling like when you turn 60 or 70 you're on the couch," said Marin rower Corrie Sias. "It's a sport that so many women can do."

Preparations are underway as crews unload their boats and oars and take advantage of the day practicing on the course.

But there is a big difference between Thursday and Friday for rowers: the weather.

"It's going to be windy in the morning and it's going to be raining and there are going to be a lot of boats," White Marsh Boat Club rower Michael Skinner said.

This is Michael Skinner's first time rowing as a single in the Head of the Charles. He said his goal is to embrace Mother Nature and make it to the finish.

"Definitely a lot of chaos at the start and then hopefully we settle in," Skinner said.

But the wind and rain won't take away too much from those who make the trip to watch.

"I live nearby so it's easy to get here and it's fun as a spectator," Brighton resident Jim Long said.

If you're coming down to watch, parking is very limited, so people are advised to walk if you live close or take the T.