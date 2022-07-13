String of break-ins reported in Harvard dorms, some while students were sleeping

CAMBRIDGE – Police are issuing a warning after a series of break-ins on the Harvard University campus, including some while students were sleeping.

In all three cases, the suspect got into dorms through a window.

Students were asleep in the dorm room during two of the break-ins.

Laptops and iPads were stolen in each case.

Harvard Police said they are not sure if the break-ins are connected.

They are urging students to close windows when they are not in their rooms.