String of break-ins reported in Harvard dorms, some while students were sleeping
CAMBRIDGE – Police are issuing a warning after a series of break-ins on the Harvard University campus, including some while students were sleeping.
In all three cases, the suspect got into dorms through a window.
Students were asleep in the dorm room during two of the break-ins.
Laptops and iPads were stolen in each case.
Harvard Police said they are not sure if the break-ins are connected.
They are urging students to close windows when they are not in their rooms.
