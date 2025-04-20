Harvard lifts shelter in place after report of shots fired at T station

Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts has lifted a shelter in place after a report of shots fired at the Harvard Square T station Sunday afternoon.

Harvard said Cambridge Police, Transit Police, Massachusetts State Police and Harvard Police are now searching Harvard Square for the suspect. The Crimson said the shelter in place was lifted at 3:19 p.m.

The MBTA shared on social media that shuttle buses are currently replacing service between Central and Alewife due to "police activity" at Harvard.

It's not known if anyone was injured.

