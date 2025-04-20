Watch CBS News
Local News

Harvard lifts shelter in place after report of shots fired at T station

By
Victoria D
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Victoria D. is a digital producer for CBS Boston. Before joining CBS Boston in 2023, Victoria had already worked in journalism in both New York and Boston for more than 10 years.
Read Full Bio
Victoria D

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts has lifted a shelter in place after a report of shots fired at the Harvard Square T station Sunday afternoon.

Harvard said Cambridge Police, Transit Police, Massachusetts State Police and Harvard Police are now searching Harvard Square for the suspect. The Crimson said the shelter in place was lifted at 3:19 p.m.

The MBTA shared on social media that shuttle buses are currently replacing service between Central and Alewife due to "police activity" at Harvard.

It's not known if anyone was injured.

WBZ-TV has a news crew on the way and will have more information as soon as it develops.

Victoria D

Victoria D. is a digital producer for CBS Boston. Before joining CBS Boston in 2023, Victoria had already worked in journalism in both New York and Boston for more than 10 years.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.