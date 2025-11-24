"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" brings the magic of wizarding world to Boston

The wizarding world of Harry Potter has come to Boston. The hit play, "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," focuses on the children of the four main characters from the original book series.

Rachel Leslie, who plays Hermione Granger, explained that the stage magic the audience sees is "really fun. It's really challenging."

"I still don't even know how half of it's done," added Naiya Vanessa McCalla, who plays Hermione and Ron's daughter Rose.

McCalla said, "Rose is not a character that you really see in the original books, in the original movies. So you come into this play and I have a wonderful opportunity to introduce most people to this character."

Taking place 18 years after the events of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," this story has only been published as a play.

Leslie said, "Part of the magic of going to live theater is that it is meant to be performed. It's beyond what you could imagine when you're reading the page. You might be thinking, well, how are they going to do that?"

Magical stage effects

There are wand battles on stage and a time-turner effect that's so indescribable, you have to experience it for yourself.

McCalla said, "I'm watching it happen and it happened so fast. There's no way. That was just magic. It has to be."

"I perked up and I was like, 'what was that? How'd they do that?'" said Leslie. "It got me excited. And one of the coolest things to me is when you hear the audience take that in? You hear a 'whoa' or a gasp."

While there is music and movement throughout the production, this is a play, not a musical. That is something that McCalla said surprises many.

"Everyone says, 'I thought you guys were going to start singing at any moment.' Every single time," McCalla said.

While there are no singing songs, the actors told WBZ-TV that the piece lets the audience escape into another world.

"It gives adults the excuse to feel that wonder and feel that joy and audibly feel that how did they do that?" said McCalla. "I am experiencing something that is truly magical."

Leslie said, "Us being up there and the combination of this amazing, gigantic creative team, just bring this story to life. And then with the wonder of the audience and the excitement of the audience? I mean, that's everything."

You can check out "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" at the Emerson Colonial Theater in Boston through December 20th.