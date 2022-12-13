Driver accused of speeding at 120 mph on I-95 in New Hampshire

NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police say they caught a driver going 120 miles an hour on Interstate 95 early Tuesday.

A trooper spotted the 2018 Nissan Sentra speeding on 95 south in Greenland just after 3 a.m. and clocked it on radar at 109 mph.

The trooper went after the driver, later identified as 23-year-old Hao Jin of Portland, Maine, but said Jin actually sped up to 120 mph. That's nearly double the posted speed limit of 65 mph.

Police said Jin eventually pulled over near exit 2 in North Hampton and was taken into custody.

Jin was charged with reckless operation and ordered to appear in court on February 9.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call State Police at (603) 223-4381.