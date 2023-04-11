Good Samaritan, Hanover police officers help sleeping resident escape fire

HANOVER – Hanover police officers and a Good Samaritan are credited with saving a life after a barn-turned-home caught fire while someone was sleeping inside.

It happened Tuesday just before 2 a.m. on Whiting Street.

The woman who lived in the converted barn was sleeping as a passerby noticed the fire and called 911. Police officers arrived first, and the woman was able to follow their voices to safety.

"Obviously that occupant was very lucky," Hanover fire chief Jason Cavallaro said. "Somebody was passing by and able to see it and call 911 and police officers were able to arrive early and notify that occupant that was sleeping. Obviously, it could've been a different story."

Flames did not spread to the main house, which is only about five feet away from the barn.

Homeowner Jim Henderson, who was in the main house when the fire started, recalled being woken up by police officers.

"He said 'Are you here alone?' And I said 'Yes,' and then I said 'Wait a minute I have a somebody in the back.' So they knocked on her door and got her out," Henderson said.

Luckily neither of the residents were hurt. A firefighter was treated on scene for injuries.

The main home was not damaged, but the barn is a total loss.

Henderson said he has been living at the home for over 50 years and the barn was also his sculpture studio and gallery.

"Fifty years of work. I don't know what's left in there. I don't have any idea," Henderson said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.