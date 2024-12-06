Massachusetts woman burned after tabletop fire pit explodes warns about popular holiday gift

HANOVER - A Hanover woman is speaking out over the potential dangers of a popular holiday gift this year. Tabletop fire pits sit atop gift lists all over the internet, but Katelyn Little is sounding the alarms after a scary experience back in July.

"I just want to put the awareness out there and let people know that they're dangerous and what could potentially happen," Little said.

Second and third degree burns

Little was gifted a tabletop fire pit back in the summer, and just after setting it up, it erupted into flames, setting her on fire. She jumped in the pool in her backyard to put out the flames.

She ended up in the hospital for four days, unable to move with second and third degree burns all over her body.

"I was there for a total of four days being treated by the burn unit. With daily dressing changes and soaks and I didn't get out of bed for four days. I couldn't walk," Little said. "It was just, it was horrible."

Warning before the holidays

Little originally was not planning on sharing her story, but then she noticed something when she was shopping for the holidays.

"When I search Yankee swap gifts under $30, it's pretty much the number one gift that comes up right now," Little said. "A lot of different companies are making them."

Little said she's read several stories similar to hers. Earlier this year, a New Hampshire couple was killed after their fire pit exploded.

Katelyn is hopeful that she can help keep others safe by sharing her story.

"A couple people have said, 'oh my God I just bought one, now I'm not going to use it' so they're aware and they're thankful that I'm sharing my story," Little said.