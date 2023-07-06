Driver charged with OUI after crashing car into home in Hanover

HANOVER - A driver is accused of being drunk behind the wheel after crashing his car into a home in Hanover.

It happened on Circuit Street early Thursday morning. Police said the car went through a side yard and then smashed through the side of the house. As responding officers provided first aid to the 22-year-old driver, they said they smelled alcohol on him.

The driver, who has not been identified, was arrested and taken to South Shore Hospital for treatment. He was charged with OUI liquor, operating to endanger and a marked lanes violation.

No one in the home was hurt.