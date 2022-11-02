Hampus Lindholm had himself a night as Bruins improve to 9-1 with epic comeback win

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins are a wagon right now, rolling through the rest of the NHL. Boston improved to 9-1-0 with an epic comeback win over the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night, with defenseman Hampus Lindholm steering the wagon for the B's.

The Bruins fell into a three-goal hole but stormed back for a 6-5 overtime win with four unanswered goals. Lindolhm factored into each of those four tallies, and notched the victory for Boston with the OT winner with 1:23 left in the extra period.

The puck ended up on Lindholm's stick after Patrice Bergeron won a defensive-zone faceoff. The blue liner skated behind the Boston net and managed to separate himself from Pittsburgh's Bryan Rust. Lindholm booked it down the ice and sent a top-shelf wrister by Tristan Jarry for the third game-winning goal of his career.

LINDY LESSON IN SESSION: pic.twitter.com/wMgflTlwiD — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 2, 2022

Boston was behind 5-2 in the second period when Lindholm picked up his first point of the night, feeding Brad Marchand for a nasty one-timer with the Bruins on the power play. He was credited with his second helper of the night a period later when Pavel Zacha tipped a Lindholm shot by Jarry to make it a 5-4 contest. With Boston's net empty in the final minutes, Lindholm was credited with a secondary assist when Taylor Hall put home a David Pastrnak rebound with 1:17 remaining to tie everything up at 5-5.

Lindholm is now up to 11 points on the season with three goals and eight assists. He's just the eighth defenseman in Bruins team history to notch that many points through the team's first 10 games.

More importantly, the Bruins won their sixth straight game and are now 9-1-0 after winning a game they had no real business winning.

"It's great to see the resilience," Lindholm said of the comeback win. "People are working for each other. We're super stoked about the team win. ... It shows a lot of character the way we came back."

"It's amazing. They believe in there. It's incredible," head coach Jim Montgomery said after the victory. "It was 5-3 there in the third and I'm sitting there and we're generating chances, and I'm like, 'I just love the fight in this team.' There was like nine minutes left, it might not be our night. But jeez, it was."