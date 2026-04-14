Hampshire College closing in Amherst, Massachusetts. Graduate Ken Burns calls it "incalculable loss."

Hampshire College, a small liberal arts school in Amherst, Massachusetts, is closing permanently after the fall semester amid financial struggles and enrollment issues.

In statement, school president Jennifer Chrisler said the college "no longer has the resources to sustain full operations and meet regulatory responsibilities."

The 800-acre college campus in western Massachusetts was founded in 1965. The school has been facing financial pressures for several years.

The announcement comes as other smaller colleges and universities have closed or downsized in recent years due to financial strain. Anna Maria College, a Catholic college in Paxton, Massachusetts, is currently facing an uncertain future and may not have the resources to stay open.

Filmmaker Ken Burns along with actors Liev Schrieber and Lupita Nyong'o are among the notable Hampshire College alumni.

Burns, who graduated in 1971, issued a statement about the college closing.

"Hampshire College is woven into the very fabric of who I am," Burns said. "This is an incalculable loss, the reverberations of which will be felt in ways none of us can imagine, but at the same time I know that Hampshire's ethos and probing way of seeing the world doesn't disappear when a campus goes quiet. The thousands of lives transformed by this miraculous, improbable place will carry its revolutionarily generative spirit forward for generations to come."

Chrisler said the timing of the school's closure is aimed at allowing students to complete their undergraduate education either at Hampshire College or a partner institution.

"We want to assure you that Hampshire's board made its decision only after exploring every possible alternative," Chrisler said.