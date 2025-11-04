Halsey treated at Boston hospital for "minor medical emergency" after concert

Singer-songwriter Halsey said she was treated at Massachusetts General Hospital after one of her concerts in Boston this weekend for a "minor medical emergency."

"Boston I'm gonna be honest with ya, after the show last night I was in the ER till 6 this morning," the pop star posted to Instagram on Monday ahead of a second show at MGM Music Hall. "I am A-Okay now and ready to rock tonight! but if I'm pacing myself, that's why!"

Halsey did not specify what landed her in the ER. The second concert went on as scheduled, and her "Back To Badlands" tour is set to continue Tuesday night in Washington, D.C.

The 31-year-old said she was "so so grateful" to everyone at the hospital.

"Huge shoutout to Mass General and Dr Kian, Dr Victoria and my nurses Carolyn and Alicia for being the absolute best team I've ever met," Halsey wrote. "And I second that with regard to the imaging staff, transport team, and patient relations!!!"

Mass General was named to the U.S. News & World Report "Best Hospitals Honor Roll" for 2025-2026.

Halsey revealed last year that she had been diagnosed with systemic lupus erythematosus, or SLE, as well as a "a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder."

In a Sept. 25 TikTok, Halsey said she "just did another few sessions of chemo, had a new port placed." According to the Cleveland Clinic, chemotherapy is one of the treatment operations for lymphoproliferative disorders.