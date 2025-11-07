22-year-old arrested after allegedly attacking Lynn convenience store clerk on Halloween

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a convenience store clerk in Lynn, Massachusetts on Halloween.

Joshua Mora appeared in court on Friday to face assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, armed robbery, malicious destruction of property and more. He pleaded not guilty as he hid behind a whiteboard in court.

The robbery happened just after 7 p.m. at the Richdale Convenience Store on Chatham Street. Surveillance video from the attack shows what Lynn Police believe is Mora hopping over the counter before beginning to attack the clerk.

"And begins to punch him multiple times in the face and head, at which point he slams him on the ground and begins to punch him repeatedly in the head," the prosecutor said in court.

The employee was taken to the hospital with "significant" injuries, according to police. There is no update on their condition.

Mora allegedly took several items from the store, including rolling papers, according to the prosecution. It is not known what else he took from the store. They said that Mora was already on probation for a different crime at the time of the robbery.

Police arrested Mora on Monday after speaking with witnesses and his mother, who identified him.

"When they showed her the two photos, she confirmed that the male suspect in that photo was her son, the defendant," the prosecutor explained during the hearing.

He will be held without bail until his next court hearing on Thursday.

Lynn, Massachusetts, is around 11 miles from Boston.