Watch CBS News
Local News

Immigration enforcement leaves Massachusetts nonprofit concerned and staff members frightened

By
Samantha Chaney
Samantha Chaney
Samantha Chaney joined WBZ-TV in September 2024 as a multi-skilled journalist and reporter.
Read Full Bio
Samantha Chaney

/ CBS Boston

Marshfield nonprofit concerned about possibly losing workforce of Haitian immigrants
Marshfield nonprofit concerned about possibly losing workforce of Haitian immigrants 01:58

As the deadline for an estimated 500,000 Haitians with Temporary Protected Status looms, the future for employees at a Marshfield, Massachusetts nonprofit hangs in the balance.

"We are looking at the potential of losing 84 of our staff — that's 11% of our workforce," explained Chris White, President and CEO of Road to Responsibility. The nonprofit supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Staff members afraid to drive to work

Anita Goncalves, a hiring manager, told WBZ-TV some of her staff "are afraid of even driving to work."

On Aug. 3, the Trump administration has plans to end TPS, the deportation protection program for Haitians that allowed them to seek refuge in the U.S. due to unsafe conditions in Haiti. 

"These are folks that our government allowed to enter the country, have vetted and have multiple-year work authorizations," said White.  

Impact on nonprofit could be devastating

If their legal status is revoked, White said the impact on his organization could be devastating because he said these are not just employees.

"They provide the consistency and dedicated support that our members need to thrive," said White. 

"The way that our staffing works with our individuals is like family," Goncalves added. 

But now, fear has silenced some of those voices. And though some are hesitant to speak out, White is clear: "For me, it's not political. What it is, is it's human. The issue is too big and too important to just be silent about it."

Samantha Chaney

Samantha Chaney joined WBZ-TV in September 2024 as a multi-skilled journalist and reporter.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.