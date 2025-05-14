Immigration enforcement leaves Massachusetts nonprofit concerned and staff members frightened

As the deadline for an estimated 500,000 Haitians with Temporary Protected Status looms, the future for employees at a Marshfield, Massachusetts nonprofit hangs in the balance.

"We are looking at the potential of losing 84 of our staff — that's 11% of our workforce," explained Chris White, President and CEO of Road to Responsibility. The nonprofit supports adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Staff members afraid to drive to work

Anita Goncalves, a hiring manager, told WBZ-TV some of her staff "are afraid of even driving to work."

On Aug. 3, the Trump administration has plans to end TPS, the deportation protection program for Haitians that allowed them to seek refuge in the U.S. due to unsafe conditions in Haiti.

"These are folks that our government allowed to enter the country, have vetted and have multiple-year work authorizations," said White.

Impact on nonprofit could be devastating

If their legal status is revoked, White said the impact on his organization could be devastating because he said these are not just employees.

"They provide the consistency and dedicated support that our members need to thrive," said White.

"The way that our staffing works with our individuals is like family," Goncalves added.

But now, fear has silenced some of those voices. And though some are hesitant to speak out, White is clear: "For me, it's not political. What it is, is it's human. The issue is too big and too important to just be silent about it."