Gillette Stadium ready for FIFA World Cup games. See inside the newly transformed soccer venue.

The home of the New England Patriots and Revolution has a new look as the World Cup gets underway. On Thursday, World Cup organizers provided an up-close look inside the Foxboro, Massachusetts facility, which will be known as Boston Stadium during the iconic tournament.

WBZ-TV and media from all around the world got to take a look inside the newly transformed stadium ahead of its first World Cup match, which will be held on Saturday when Haiti takes on Scotland.

Players will give interviews here after playing in matches. CBS Boston

FIFA has strict regulations surrounding branding. As a result, signs that say "Gillette Stadium" have been covered up and many other brand logos are not currently visible.

The auditorium usually used during Patriots postgame news conferences has been refreshed with World Cup logos at the podium. The space will accommodate press from around the world.

The locker room that typically hosts the New England Revolution also has a new look. This will be where Scotland players and coaches calls home on Saturday. Haiti will take over the visiting team locker room. Both teams will use the locker rooms before, during, and after the matches.

The New England Revolution's locker rooms received a makeover ahead of matches. CBS Boston

Telfer Craig, a sports podcaster from Scotland, said the tour was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"It's absolutely incredible. It's such a privilege to get backstage to see where Scotland are gonna be getting ready for their first World Cup game in 28 years. It's so exciting to be here," Craig said. "If I wasn't pumped up for the game now, being here, I am through the roof with excitement."

The sod for the field was flown in from New Jersey. CBS Boston

The stadium also has real grass for the first time in 20 years. It's a process that took years to prepare for and months to install.

FIFA has specific qualifications for their grass-approved fields, including how the balls bounce and roll, the firmness of the surface, and the length of the grass. Members of the media were asked not to touch the grass, which has been meticulously maintained since February.

"This is the pinnacle for any player. We're giving them the stage to perform so we have to give them the proper stage. A lot of planning and a lot of research has gone into this over the last five, six, seven, eight years. The pressure is there, but we're fully confident that we are going to have the answers that we need," pitch manager for Boston Stadium Greg Whately said. "Can't wait for it to start to be honest."

Boston Stadium will host seven matches, including a quarterfinal on July 4.