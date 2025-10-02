Massachusetts gym teacher arrested on child pornography charges

Gym teacher who worked in Belmont and Waltham charged with child pornography

A Massachusetts gym teacher has been arrested by State Police on child pornography charges.

Stephen McDonough, 60, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography. State Police said he worked as a gym teacher at schools in Belmont and Waltham, though they did not specify which schools he worked at.

State Police said in late August, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted them about "suspicious activity online related to child pornography" coming from a home in Waltham where a teacher lived.

Police said they acted with urgency because McDonough is a teacher "in a position of trust with access to children."

In late September, police and members of Homeland Security secured a search warrant for McDonough's home and allegedly found child pornography on his phone and at his home. Troopers also allegedly found child pornography on McDonough's online profile.

McDonough was arraigned in Waltham District Court and is being held on $25,000 cash bail. He's been ordered to have no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 and to not work or volunteer with anyone under 18. He's due back in court for a pretrial hearing on Oct. 22.

State Police said the school communities in Belmont and Waltham have been notified.

Belmont Public Schools said he did not work for their schools and was an employee of the Butler Extended Day Program, which serves students from kindergarten through third grade before and after school at Butler Elementary School.

A spokesperson for Waltham Public Schools said McDonough has never been employed there. It is not known if he worked at a private school in the city.

Massachusetts State Police are asking for anyone with information on the case to give them a call.