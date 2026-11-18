A former Cape Cod rowing coach accused of child rape was ordered held on $300,000 bail after prosecutors alleged that he had a sexual relationship with a girl who was 13 years old at the time.

Guy Monseair, 57, was arrested earlier this month in New York on four counts of aggravated statutory rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. In court on Wednesday, Monseair pleaded not guilty.

The charges against Monseair are from alleged incidents dating back to 2008 when he was coaching in Massachusetts. He had since started a rowing club in New York after leaving Cape Cod Rowing under what a former athlete described as "very bad circumstances."

Monseair was ordered to stay away from the alleged victim in the case and any witnesses. He also must surrender his passport.

Members of the Cape Cod Rowing Club described Monseair's coaching style to prosecutors as "essentially corporal punishment for discipline." He would allegedly do things like rolling up a magazine to hit rowers if they were not performing well enough.

Monseair would also, prosecutors say, give rowers back massages and talk at length with the athletes. He would get the young girls' phone numbers and exchange text messages, the prosecutor said.

Former rowing coach Guy Monseair is arraigned on Nov. 18, 2026. CBS Boston

The prosecutor said that while coaching at Cape Cod Rowing Club, Monseair started a "romantic dating relationship" with a 13-year-old girl that lasted into her college years. According to the Cape & Islands District Attorney, the relationship was reported to law enforcement in 2008 and 2009.

The alleged victim told police that Monseair would message her starting when she was 13, saying that her sexual activity could impact her as an athlete.

Monseair would take rowers from the club to South Africa. The alleged victim in the case said a trip to South Africa was when she had intercourse with Monseair for the first time.

The prosecutor said that during the trips, the coach would take photographs of female athletes while they were changing and intoxicated. Monseair would allegedly provide the girls with alcohol.

Monseair's defense argued that he has no criminal record and should not be considered a flight risk. She said that the former coach has not had any contact with the alleged victim in over 20 years.

Monseair is scheduled to be back on court on Dec. 15.