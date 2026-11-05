Former Cape Cod rowing coach arrested on child rape charges

A former prominent Cape Cod rowing coach has been arrested in New York City on allegations of child sex crimes from his time in Massachusetts.

Barnstable police said 57-year-old Guy Monseair is now facing four counts of aggravated statutory rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

Investigators say the allegations stem from his time coaching at several rowing clubs on Cape Cod, and they started investigating allegations of sexual assault and rape last month.

Detectives tracked Monseair to the Bronx, New York, where they say he was coaching at another rowing club.

He was arrested by NYPD and the HSI Human Trafficking Task Force on November 5.

Guy Monseair Barnstable police

WBZ reached out to Cape Cod Rowing for comment. In a statement, the organization said it understands Monseair was affiliated with the club in the past but current members don't know when he coached there. "Our thoughts are with anyone affected by this situation," the statement said.

Women he once coached on the Cape say he should never be allowed to coach again. A woman who wants to protect her identity says Monseair coached her at Cape Cod Rowing back in 2007.

"The allegations are, of course, horribly, horribly disturbing, especially this many years later," she said. "I hate the fact that I am not surprised by that."

She said she traveled with him and other girls to a rowing competition in South Africa and Zimbabwe. "He left our club under very bad circumstances," she said. "My concerns are that he is still around children."

Monseair is awaiting extradition to Massachusetts.

Barnstable police say their investigation is ongoing and they're urging anyone with information to come forward and reach out to police.