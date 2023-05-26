Watch CBS News
Local News

Video shows moment gunfight erupted near Roxbury park

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Video shows moment gunfight erupted in Roxbury
Video shows moment gunfight erupted in Roxbury 00:20

BOSTON - Surveillance video shows the moment a gunfight erupted in Roxbury Wednesday night. 

The barrage of bullets sent people running for cover and happened just steps from a playground and baseball field at Ramsay Park. 

The video from a liquor store on Shawmut Ave. shows a person in a red hooded sweatshirt running up the sidewalk and firing a gun behind them. A young girl and a woman were just feet from the suspect firing the gun. 

Roxbury shooting
Surveillance video from a Shawmut Ave. business shows a person firing a gun on the sidewalk CBS Boston

The stray bullets pierced parked cars. Neighbors say they are shocked nobody was hut or killed. 

"I'm very angry because that can be anyone and it doesn't matter who it is, no one should be in the middle of gunfire and violence," said Shekisha Vicks.

No arrests have been made.  

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 9:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.