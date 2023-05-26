Video shows moment gunfight erupted near Roxbury park

BOSTON - Surveillance video shows the moment a gunfight erupted in Roxbury Wednesday night.

The barrage of bullets sent people running for cover and happened just steps from a playground and baseball field at Ramsay Park.

The video from a liquor store on Shawmut Ave. shows a person in a red hooded sweatshirt running up the sidewalk and firing a gun behind them. A young girl and a woman were just feet from the suspect firing the gun.

Surveillance video from a Shawmut Ave. business shows a person firing a gun on the sidewalk CBS Boston

The stray bullets pierced parked cars. Neighbors say they are shocked nobody was hut or killed.

"I'm very angry because that can be anyone and it doesn't matter who it is, no one should be in the middle of gunfire and violence," said Shekisha Vicks.

No arrests have been made.