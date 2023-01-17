Watch CBS News
New Hampshire girl injured after father's gun accidentally discharged, police say

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

TILTON, N.H. - A 6-year-old girl in New Hampshire was hospitalized over the weekend after her father's gun accidentally discharged, police said.

Tilton police said her father was cleaning the gun at a West Main Street address Saturday afternoon when it went off. She suffered injuries to her lower leg from the debris of a nearly chair, according to police.

The incident is still under investigation.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 9:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

