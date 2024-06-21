"Rise of the Moors" members convicted for roles in 2021 Massachusetts standoff

WOBURN - Two men who claimed to be part of the "Rise of the Moors" group have been found guilty for their roles in the 2021 standoff on I-95 in Massachusetts.

Jamhal Latimer was found guilty of unlawful possession of a large capacity weapon, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a shotgun or rifle, improper storage of a rifle or shotgun near a minor, use or wearing body armor during a felony and unlawful possession of ammunition. Steven Anthony Perez was found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm and use or wearing body armor during a felony.

Armed standoff on I-95

In July 2021, I-95 was shut down in Wakefield for more than eight hours as the group was involved in an armed standoff with Massachusetts State Police. The group claimed they were on their way from Rhode Island to "train" in Maine and their cars were packed with camping equipment.

Latimer, who claimed he was the leader of the group, was live-streaming on social media during the incident. He said the group was not anti-government, anti-police, or sovereign citizens. The Middlesex County District Attorney said the 11 members of the group were all wearing camouflage and body armor and Latimer was armed with an AR-style rifle. Police said the others were also armed with guns and none of them had licenses.

Who are the Rise of the Moors?

The Southern Poverty Law Center says followers of the Moorish Sovereign Citizens movement believe they are independent of the authority of state and federal government. According to their website, the group is based in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. They say their goal is "informing all Moors of their political status here" in the U.S.