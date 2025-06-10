Sex offender charged with recording woman in Massachusetts Target changing room

A sex offender charged Monday with recording a woman inside a Target changing room in Wareham, Massachusetts has a history of similar incidents, police say.

Gregory Mattos, a 37-year-old from Mashpee, is set to be arraigned Tuesday on the charge of photographing an unsuspecting nude person.

Police officers responded to the Wareham Crossing store on the Cranberry Highway for a report of a man recording a woman in the fitting room.

"The female told officers that the male held a cell phone over the fitting room stall door while she was changing," Wareham police said in a statement.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video leaving the Target parking lot on a moped. Police said they found Mattos, who matched the description of the suspect in the video, and arrested him on Main Street without incident.

Gregory Mattos charged in past incident

Wareham police said Mattos "is a registered sex offender in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and has been involved in similar incidents in the past."

In 2016, WBZ-TV reported that Mattos was charged with unlawful sexual surveillance after an "upskirting" incident at the same shopping plaza.

In that case, police received a report about a suspicious man taking pictures of a female customer with his phone. He ran out of the store when the startled woman noticed what he was doing and was later arrested on a warrant, police said.

Police said Mattos had previously been charged with failing to register as a sex offender in an unrelated case.