Man hit by accused carjacker in Lowell dies. Victim remembered for work in boxing community.

The man who police say was hit by a carjacking suspect in Lowell died Monday night. Greg Leschishin was a well-known boxing referee, clinician and high-performance coach.

Greg Leschishin was out for his daily stroll when he was hit by a car that jumped the curb Friday night.

Suspect arrested

Police arrested 30-year-old Christopher Campbell, who, they said, was driving the car and then fled the scene. Prosecutors said Campbell got into a crash Friday night in Lowell, then jumped onto the hood of the other vehicle and carjacked it. Police said he struck Leschishin during the getaway.

"The way he did it is tragic; it is tragic that he affected our families this much," said brother Denis Leschishin.

Victim was "a pure-hearted person."

The family said Leschishin traveled across the country as a boxing referee, clinician and high-performance coach. He was also the co-founder of the USA Masters League.

"Just so he knows he took someone really special," said Alex Sepulveda, who runs Private Jewels Boxing Club in Lynn and has known Leschishin for 15 years. "It's not about going into the ring and becoming .... a champion. It's a way of life. He was teaching that way of life."

He also worked at Hanscom Air Force Base and assisted kids' programs there.

"Everything that he did - it was from the heart," Sepulveda said. "He was just a pure-hearted person."