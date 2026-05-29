Massachusetts family killed when bus crashes into vehicles on Virginia highway

A Greenfield, Massachusetts family of four were among the five killed when a bus plowed into vehicles on a Virginia highway early Friday morning. A 25-year-old woman from Worcester was also killed in the crash.

It comes as investigators are trying to piece together what happened in the collision that injured dozens more.

There is profound sorrow in the Greenfield community. Heartbroken family members say Dmitri Doncev, 45, his wife Ecterina, 44, their 13-year-old daughter Emily and 7-year-old son Mark all died after a charter bus slammed into their car and others on I-95. The Worcester woman who was killed was in another SUV struck by the bus.

Dmitri Doncev, his wife Ecterina, and their children, Emily and Mark were killed when a crash on a Virginia highway. Family photo

They Doncev family were devoted members of a Russian Baptist Church who were heading to a wedding in South Carolina.

The heartbroken family sent WBZ a statement saying, "Today, words cannot adequately express the pain and sorrow felt by their family, friends, church community, coworkers, classmates, and all who had the privilege of knowing them. Their absence leaves a void that can never be filled, but their memories, their love, and the countless lives they touched will remain forever in our hearts."

"Though their time with us was far too short, the legacy of kindness, faith, perseverance, and love that they leave behind will continue to inspire all who knew them," the statement said.

Providence Christian Academy said the children attended the school saying in a statement, "The Doncev family was a cherished part of our school community, and their loss is being felt deeply by our students, families, faculty, and staff."

Five people were killed when a bus plowed into several vehicles on Interstate 95 in Virginia on Friday, May 29, 2026. Virginia State Police

Greenfield Mayor Greenfield Mayor Virginia DeSorgher also said in a statement:

"To the families, friends, and neighbors of those we lost: there are no words that can fully ease the weight of this sudden and unimaginable grief. Please know that you are not walking through this dark time alone. The Greenfield community stands with you, mourning alongside you, and we extend our absolute deepest condolences and prayers."

Investigators say the bus did not slow down in a work zone, hitting several cars in front of it. Passengers on the bus woke up to chaos.

"It was horrible," said bus passenger Wayne Tobin. "It was just like blood everywhere; it was people holding their head. Their heads were bleeding."

In all, about 44 people were rushed to area hospitals.

State police identified the bus driver as 48-year-old Jing Dong. He could be facing charges in the crash.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on X that Dong was an American citizen originally from China who got his commercial driver's license two years ago in New York.