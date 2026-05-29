Bus plows into vehicles near work zone on Virginia highway, killing 5 people and injuring dozens

At least five people were killed and dozens injured in a crash in Virginia overnight when a bus plowed into several vehicles near a work zone on Interstate 95, according to the Virginia State Police.

The accident took place at about 2:35 a.m. in Stafford County when the bus "failed to slow for traffic" and crashed into six vehicles, state police said. All five deaths came in vehicles struck by the bus.

In addition to the deaths, 34 people were taken to the hospital, including three people in critical condition, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said, but they did say charges were pending. It was unclear who was to be charged.

Five people were killed when a bus plowed into several vehicles on Interstate 95 in Virginia on Friday, May 29, 2026. Virginia State Police

An initial investigation showed traffic was slowing in the southbound lane as cars approached a work zone when the bus failed to slow for traffic, Virginia State Police said.