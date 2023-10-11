Green Line Extension work finished early, service resumes on Union Square branch

SOMERVILLE – Construction work on the Squires Bridge in Somerville was completed ahead of schedule Wednesday, allowing the Union Square branch on the Green Line Extension to resume service two days earlier than anticipated.

MassDOT's plan had previously been for construction to continue through Thursday. Crews began work in September to fix "critical beam end repairs," as well as performing preventative work. The MBTA was able to run a test train through the area when work finished Tuesday.

According to MassDOT, an average of 40,000 cars use the Squires Bridge daily, which is about the same amount of vehicles going through Boston's Sumner Tunnel.

About 1,550 board the Green Line at Union Square each weekday, MassDOT said,