Great Wolf Lodge announces opening plans for 2nd New England resort and water park

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. - Great Wolf Lodge is set to open its second indoor water park and resort in New England one year from now - or possibly sooner. And it's just steps away from one of the biggest casinos in the area.

Great Wolf Lodge Mashantucket, adjacent to Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut, has set an opening date for June 15, 2025. The exterior of the building was completed Wednesday and the company says there is "hope it will be able to move the date earlier as additional construction milestones are achieved this fall and winter."

Construction crews broke ground last February on the project, which will become the company's 23rd resort in North America. Currently, the only Great Wolf Lodge in New England is in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. That location opened in 2014.

What will the Great Wolf Lodge by Foxwoods look like?

Crews will now start working on the inside of the 91,000-square-foot indoor water park. The water temperature is kept at 84 degrees at the park, which will have "a variety of body slides, tube slides, raft rides, activity pools and splash areas"

There will also be a 61,000-square-foot family entertainment center, along with restaurants and stores.

A rendering of the Great Wolf Lodge in Connecticut. Great Wolf Resorts

Great Wolf Lodge Mashantucket now taking reservations

Reservations are now being accepted for stays on June 15, 2025 or later for the hotel, which has 549 rooms.

Great Wolf Lodge is also offering discounts of 25% off for one-night stays, and 30% off two nights or more if customers book before the end of this month with promo code JUNEOPEN.

According to the resort website, room prices for the first available night range between $262 and $675 for a family of four.