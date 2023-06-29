Great Wolf Lodge Maryland holds grand opening

BALTIMORE -- Great Wolf Lodge resort held the grand opening of its Maryland location Thursday morning. Governor Wes Moore attended the ceremony.

Located in Perryville in Cecil County, the resort, an indoor water park, is just an hour from Baltimore.

Great Wolf Lodge features a wide selection of amenities and family-friendly activities and events.

The attractions include a duckpin bowling alley, indoor ropes course, mirror maze, rock climbing wall, and more.

"We're excited to bring Great Wolf Lodge to another location in North America, this time in Perryville, Maryland. This is our largest Great Wolf Lodge to date, and we achieved a record level of pre-bookings for the resort," Rob Harper, Head of Blackstone Real Estate Asset Management Americas, said. "We know the joy that these resorts bring to families, and we are proud of the many jobs they create for communities across the country."

Blackstone, and Centerbridge Partners made a $250 investment towards the new resort.

The resort also includes several dining options, and overnight suites housing up to 13 guests.

You can learn more about the resort by visiting the Great Wold Lodge website.