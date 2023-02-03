Great Wolf Lodge breaks ground on 2nd New England resort and water park

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. - Another Great Wolf Lodge is coming to New England.

The new indoor water park and resort is set to open in mid-2025 on a 13-acre space "steps away" from the Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut. The hotel will have 549 rooms, a 91,000 square-foot indoor water park, and a 61,000 square-foot family entertainment center.

The groundbreaking took place on Wednesday, and construction is expected to last about 26 months.

A rendering of the Great Wolf Lodge in Connecticut. Great Wolf Resorts

Great Wolf Lodge's first New England location opened in Fitchburg in 2014.