Watch CBS News
Local News

Great Wolf Lodge breaks ground on 2nd New England resort and water park

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. - Another Great Wolf Lodge is coming to New England.

The new indoor water park and resort is set to open in mid-2025 on a 13-acre space "steps away" from the Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut. The hotel will have 549 rooms, a 91,000 square-foot indoor water park, and a 61,000 square-foot family entertainment center.

The groundbreaking took place on Wednesday, and construction is expected to last about 26 months. 

great-wolf-lodge.jpg
 A rendering of the Great Wolf Lodge in Connecticut. Great Wolf Resorts

Great Wolf Lodge's first New England location opened in Fitchburg in 2014. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on February 3, 2023 / 10:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.