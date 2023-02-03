Great Wolf Lodge breaks ground on 2nd New England resort and water park
MASHANTUCKET, Conn. - Another Great Wolf Lodge is coming to New England.
The new indoor water park and resort is set to open in mid-2025 on a 13-acre space "steps away" from the Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut. The hotel will have 549 rooms, a 91,000 square-foot indoor water park, and a 61,000 square-foot family entertainment center.
The groundbreaking took place on Wednesday, and construction is expected to last about 26 months.
Great Wolf Lodge's first New England location opened in Fitchburg in 2014.
