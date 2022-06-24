To Do List: Greasy pole contest, Moody Street art walk, Roxbury film festival

BOSTON - On the last weekend of June, a local traditions returns to a North Shore town, a free art show takes place in Waltham, a film festival begins in Roxbury, and picnic nights start to be held in Lincoln.

It's all part of this weekend's To Do List.

ST. PETER'S DAY FIESTA

A beloved Gloucester traditions returns for the first time since 2019, with events taking place throughout the weekend.

On the schedule during the five-day St. Peter's Fiesta: parades, boat races, and the blessing of the fleet. But for many people, the highlight is the greasy pole contest with brave competitors attempting to grab the flag at the end.

https://www.discovergloucester.com/event/st-peters-fiesta-7/2022-06-23/

When: June 22-26

Where: Pavilion Beach, Gloucester

Cost: Free

MOODY STREET ART WALK



On Saturday, the Moody Street Art Walk is spotlighting the work of local artists. The free tour starts at 11 a.m. and features over 30 pieces of art along the way.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/moody-street-art-walk-tickets-363533006007

When: June 25, 11am

Where: 211 Moody Street, Waltham

Cost: Free

ROXBURY INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

The Roxbury International Film Festival is going on through July 2, with both in-person and online events. In addition to film screenings, there will be workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities.

https://www.roxfilmfest.com/2022festival

When: June 23-July 2

Where: Online and in-person (various venues)

Cost: Tickets are available here

SUMMER PICNIC NIGHT AT DECORDOVA



And deCordova Sculpture Park is hosting summer picnic nights on select dates, with the first one happening on June 29. After regular hours from 5-7 p.m., bring your own picnic or order one on site.

https://thetrustees.org/event/76804/

When: June 29, 5-7 pm

Where: deCordova Sculpture Park & Museum (51 Sandy Pond Road, Lincoln)

Cost: Member carload: $24, Nonmember carload: $30