Grant Williams fined for punching basketball into stands
BOSTON -- During the Celtics' loss to the Warriors on Sunday night, Grant Williams let out his frustration by punching a basketball out of mid-air. That minor outburst has cost him some money.
The NBA on Monday fined Williams $20,000 for punching that basketball into the stands.
Williams was also ejected from the game for the action, which took place with less than two minutes left to play in the game. The Celtics lost, 123-107.
Williams said after the game that he was trying to punch the ball into the backboard.
The Celtics' West Coast trip continues on Monday night, when they take on the Clippers in Los Angeles at 10:30 p.m. ET. The trip will conclude with a Tuesday night meeting with the Lakers at 10 p.m. ET.
