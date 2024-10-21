Grandmother injured in Stoneham hit and run pushed granddaughter, dog to safety

STONEHAM - They were on the walk they had done countless times before in Stoneham. A grandmother and granddaughter walked the family's dog when tragedy struck moments later.

According to the victim's family, Louise Ward, 69 of Stoneham, was walking along the Greenway Saturday evening around 8:45. When Ward and her seven-year-old granddaughter crossed busy Pleasant Street a car hit Ward while in the crosswalk and drove away.

Riley Ward said her grandmother pushed her and the dog out of the way of the moving vehicle. The seven-year-old watched as her grandmother was struck by the car. The car that hit Ward left the scene and left the 69-year-old grandmother on the ground and her granddaughter calling for help.

"I was just raising my hand and screamed and people pulled over to help me with my dog," Riley Ward said.

Surveillance video released

On Monday, the Stoneham Police Department released surveillance video of the crash in an effort to get eyes on what they call a small gray or silver SUV.

Surveillance video of hit and run on Pleasant Street in Stoneham. Stoneham Police

Louise Ward's family previewed the video before it went public. "I think I am still in a little bit of shock," said Ward's daughter Erin Dirks. "It is just unbelievable to watch your mother's body get thrown through the air and the car just continuing."

Dirks said her mother is a recently retired nurse who spent her career taking care of others.

Long road to recovery

"She has multiple fractures, she has a brain bleed, she has a liver laceration, she has a long road to recovery ahead of her," Dirks said. "She is a tough woman, and she will get through this, but it is not going to be an easy journey at all."

Police have asked anyone who has any information or video along Pleasant Street around the time of the crash to contact them.