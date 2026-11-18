After 13 years of wait, multiple teases, and numerous delays, gamers are ready for Grand Theft Auto 6, even if their employers and teachers are not. The monumental video game title being released on Thursday has people skipping class and calling out sick with the GTA 6 flu.

"I am skipping class tomorrow to play GTA 6 baby," said college student Tomak Nguyen. "All of my friends are skipping classes. We are staying home. I know a lot of employees are staying home."

Nguyen was a five years old when the last Grand Theft Auto came out. Now he is one of many college students who thought this game would have been released years ago.

"I feel like that part of the cultural sensation and the delays actually adds to the hype," said Nguyen.

The first GTA launched in 1997 and has evolved into an open world gaming experience that lets you do almost anything you can think of in a game appropriately rated mature.

"There's some kind of enjoyment we get out of doing things that we could never really get away with in the real world and probably would never want to do in the real world," said Margaret Wallace, a Boston University professor with a background in video game development. "The games industry has been having some rough times recently. So much is being kind of put on to this release as a sign of a turnaround."

Multiple reports say PlayStation Network has struggled with outages ahead of the game's launch. The network is responsible for connecting PlayStation users to online play, including downloading the game.

"It's a digital release, so you don't even get a physical copy of the media," said Wallace.

Lex Shah already began his Xbox download. "It's fun to just drive a sports car and drive around and crash into things and just do whatever you want," said Shah.

In high school, he slept over a friend's house to play, now his younger brother will do his own hiding. "My younger sibling is skipping class in high school," said Shah. "I'm going to class tomorrow, but I have no class Friday, so I will play it all day then."

Perhaps the GTA 6 flu will become a digital pandemic.