In the immortal words of Carl "CJ" Johnson from an earlier edition of Grand Theft Auto, "Ah s***, here we go again." After 13 years and two delayed launches, video game fans are finally getting their hands on Grand Theft Auto 6.

GTA, as it's widely known, has evolved since its launch in 1997 into one of the biggest franchises in entertainment and one of the few sure hits in the ferociously competitive video game world. Tens of millions of people globally are expected to pick up their joysticks as Rockstar Games, the company behind the series, rolls out GTA 6 on Nov. 19 in countries around the world.

As fans eagerly await the latest GTA installment, Rockstar has whipped up interest with a series of trailers and even an extended look on Netflix. In typical fashion, however, the company has kept the hype simmering by withholding key information about the game ahead of its official launch this week.

"Having been over a decade since the last full release of a Grand Theft Auto game, all that energy just keeps getting bottled up and bottled up, and people are reading into every tweet and every little piece of news that's coming out of Rockstar to try and glean all the details of this game," Andrew Marok, director of equity research for digital media at financial firm Raymond James, told CBS News.

Here's what to know about the long-awaited release of GTA 6.

What is GTA 6 about?

The latest GTA installment centers on the stories of Lucia Caminos, the game's first-ever female protagonist, and Jason Duval. Jason, who has been working for drug runners, craves a quieter life but keeps getting dragged back into crime, according to Rockstar's synopsis of GTA 6. Lucia, meanwhile, has recently left Leonida Penitentiary, where she landed after "fighting for her family."

When a criminal job goes wrong, the pair become entangled in a wider conspiracy. The series is based in Vice City, a fictional version of Miami, in the fictional state of Leonida. Rockstar has touted the location as the most detailed version of the game yet, with architecture, beaches, roads and bars all inspired by South Florida.

There's "this concept of GTA 6 being just bigger than the game," Marok said. "It's also about the immersion in the world of Vice City."

What equipment do I need to play the game?

Players will need either a PlayStation5 or Xbox Series X or S console to play GTA 5. Rockstar told gamers who are preloading GTA 6 to plan ahead, as they may need up to 212 GB of storage space, depending on their device.

When can people start playing?

The game officially debuts worldwide on Thursday, Nov. 19. Rather than a single launch time, GTA 6 is rolling out at midnight local time in countries around the world, giving some users access before others. This website shows the countdown time by country.

Pre-orders for the game began back in June. But users weren't allowed to start pre-downloading on their PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles until Nov. 10, according to Rockstar. Gamers were also able to purchase a "code-in-box" version, a physical case that contains a code users can input to download the game from the PlayStation Store or Xbox.

How much does it cost?

Grand Theft Auto 6 costs $79.99 for the "standard edition" and $99.99 for the "ultimate edition." The latter contains an exclusive collection of cars, weapons and apparel.

What are players saying?

New Zealand was among the first countries where players could access the game. One 25-year-old told CBS News he set up his PlayStation account to appear as if he were in New Zealand — where the game is already live — rather than his home in the United Kingdom, to access it as soon as possible.

"It's definitely more immersive than previous entries," he told CBS News, requesting anonymity because he is taking a day off from work to play GTA 6. "Visually, it's incredible."

Other gamers were also quick to praise GTA 6's visual quality and action-packed plot.

"The gameplay dynamics are just amazing, and the graphics are great, and you can tell that the storytelling is really deep, which is impressive," Adam Simmons, a 50-year-old in Wellington, New Zealand, where the game has already rolled out, told The Associated Press.

When will online play launch?

The online, multiplayer version of the game introduces new missions and allows players to stay immersed in the world of GTA after completing the more linear single-player version. It's free with the option of in-game purchases, according to Marok of Raymond James.

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, hasn't confirmed GTA Online's availability, though it seems likely given its enormous revenue potential.

"That's where GTA 5 made so much of its money," Marok said.

Will there be a PC version?

Rockstar Games did not respond to a request for comment about whether it will release a desktop version of the game. Historically, a PC version has been released about 12 to 18 months after the console version, according to Marok. However, the company could decide to launch it sooner.

"I think that there are reasons why Rockstar and Take-Two would want the PC version of the game out sooner than usual, and a lot of that has to do with the Grand Theft Auto Online component of the game, which is the multiplayer, ongoing monetization piece of it," he told CBS News.

Who plays GTA?

Male millennials and Gen Zers represent the key demographic playing GTA 6, according to a recent report from Sensor Tower. The company estimates 72% of players are male, while 57% are under 35.

What music is featured in the game?

GTA 6 features an original adaptive score from Justice, the Grammy-winning French electronic duo featuring Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay. The music is "dynamically tuned to the different ways players engage with the world of Vice City and Leonida throughout Jason and Lucia's story," Rockstar Games said on its website.

The 30-track "Grand Theft Auto VI: Original Score" is scheduled for release Dec. 11 and includes collaborations with Tame Impala, SZA, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Gesaffelstein.

Who are the voice actors?

Rockstar has not disclosed the full voice cast. However, actress Manni Perez was nominated for her voice acting in the "Best Performance" category at The Game Awards, an annual ceremony that celebrates the video game industry. Actor Stephen Root has also confirmed to the AP that he appears in the game, though Rockstar has not publicly disclosed his participation.

How many GTA 6 units have already been sold?

While the game has yet to officially launch, it has already racked up impressive sales. Nearly 16 million pre-order copies of the game have been sold, generating $1.5 billion in revenue, according to Sensor Tower. The market intelligence and digital analytics platform said earlier this month that GTA 6 is the "most pre-ordered game in history."

An advertisement for GTA 6 in a store ahead of its release in Amsterdam on Nov. 18, 2026. Koen van Weel / ANP /AFP via Getty Images

Raymond James projects that Rockstar will sell 50 million units of the game from launch through the end of Take-Two's fiscal year 2027, which runs until March 31.

"That would be by some distance the biggest launch in video gaming history," Marok said.

GTA 5, released in 2013, sold more than 200 million copies. The game has generated more than $10 billion in revenue over the last 13 years, according to Victor Matheson, an economist at the College of the Holy Cross who studies sports and major events.

How much did GTA 6 cost to make?

Rockstar hasn't disclosed the exact figure, but analysts estimate GTA 6 cost upward of $1 billion to produce, which would make it the most expensive video game in history.

"I would be shocked if it was under a billion dollars because they've been working on this for the better part of a decade," Marok said.

Asked about the price tag during a recent Wall Street Journal event, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick didn't offer an exact figure, saying only, "It was expensive, and it took a long time."