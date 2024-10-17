Mass. attorney general sues Grafton food recycling plant causing odors for years

GRAFTON - Residents in Grafton who've been dealing with a smelly situation for years can finally get some relief. Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell is suing a local company, Feedback Earth, after complaints of odors that can be detected from miles away.

"What does it smell like," WBZ-TV reporter Tiffany Chan asked residents.

"It's like a dumpster that's been sitting in the sun," resident Jessie Remillard replied.

Heidi Mulvey described the scent as rancid. "Oh yeah, with the humidity it was just outrageous. It was rotting trash," she explained.

Food recycling plant causing odors

The odors are coming from Feedback Earth, a local company that turns food waste into feed for animals.

Feedback Earth in Grafton, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

"It's a food recycling plant. They take unwanted foods... and they up-cycle it into a product that's for pigs and cows for feed," Remillard said.

While it seems like a good concept, the smell coming from the plant, especially on those hot summer days - not so much.

Mulvey has been complaining about the stench for years. "I can't even sleep at night. I leave the windows open; I wake up in the middle of the night to the smell."

Residents voice concerns

Local legislators have been telling homeowners to voice their concerns with the state.

"My message was continue calling and the feedback would certainly help... somewhere in the neighborhood of 200 unique calls," state Rep. David Muradian (R-9th Worcester) said.

Those impassioned complaints appear to be working. Attorney General Andrea Campbell is suing Feedback Earth for what's causing those nauseating odors.

"When they decided to process lobster shells in June, they didn't seek a new permit," AG Campbell explained. "Here you have a company with a great mission, but at the end of the day you can't violate our environmental state laws."

The company told WBZ-TV in a statement that they're proud of their work. "There is no higher priority at FeedBack than to eliminate all community disturbances," the company's CEO Alison Greenlee wrote.

"Today is a win, it's a huge win," Remillard told WBZ-TV. "Finally, we're seeing some actions being taken."

While the case heads to Suffolk Superior Court, state Rep. Muradian said it shows the power of the community. "I hope this is a message," he said. "Your voice can be heard and please reach out and take action in your community."