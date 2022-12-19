Watch CBS News
Governor-Elect Healey lights first candle on Boston Common menorah

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Governor-elect Maura Healey helped usher in the first night of Hanukkah in Boston. She lit the first candle on a giant menorah in Boston Common Sunday night. 

This is the 39th year that the 22-foot menorah has been lit for the Jewish festival of lights. 

One candle will be lit on eight straight nights to mark the holiday. 

The soon-to-be governor said the candle lighting is a symbol of solidarity with the Jewish people, especially at a time of rising antisemitism. 

"I hope tonight is an affirmation for all of us that there's no place for antisemitism, hatred, bigotry, racism. As governor I promise I will do everything in my power to make sure that we are standing up to that wherever we see it in Massachusetts or beyond," Healey said. 

There are five other public menorahs in Boston, including in the Seaport, at the Copley Place Mall, and Kenmore Square. 

