Popular Brookline restaurant, party store make closing announcements on same day

A well-known Chinese restaurant and a party store in Brookline, Massachusetts that have been in business for a combined 100 years both announced plans to close. Beacon Street institutions Golden Temple and Party Favors shared the news with customers on Saturday.

Golden Temple said in a social media post that it has "officially closed its doors" after 66 years. The Washington Square spot that billed itself as "more than a restaurant" served up classic Chinese food dishes and had a separate cocktail lounge for dancing.

"It has been our greatest honor and privilege to host your family dinners, milestone celebrations, and everyday moments across generations," ownership said in a statement.

Golden Temple did not give any advanced notice that it was set to close. Earlier in the month the restaurant posted on Facebook, "Six decades and counting on Beacon St. and still serving the classics!"

Just down the road in Coolidge Corner, Party Favors said it expects its last day to be July 15 after 35 years of helping people celebrate birthdays, weddings, graduations and more special moments.

"We have put our heart and soul into this business and after many years of hard work and sacrifice, we have decided that it is time to enter the next chapter of our lives," owners John and Mary Lynn said in a statement. "It pains us to go."

The store and bakery served up cakes and decorations for every occasion. All decor, plates and napkins, cards and candy will be 50% off until closing.

"While our doors may be closing, the memories we've shared with this community will remain with us forever," Party Favors said.