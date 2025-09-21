Dozens of golden retriever puppies available for adoption at Massachusetts shelter

Puppies rescued from animal cruelty case now up for adoption in Sturbridge

Three litters of golden retriever puppies are up for adoption through a Massachusetts animal rescue after they and their mothers were rescued from an alleged backyard breeder in another state.

"We were asked to step in and help and of course, how do you say no to this face?" said an employee at Second Chance Animal Services in Sturbridge.

They rescued 56 dogs, including three mothers, from the animal cruelty case in New York.

"The conditions were awful, there's really no other way to put it," said the employee. "The people that were there at that location said it was one of the worst they'd seen."

The golden retriever puppies, which usually cost thousands of dollars, are now up for adoption. The shelter is also asking for donations to care for them, estimating the medical cost to be between $15,000 and $20,000. The employee told WBZ-TV in an exclusive interview that covering the medical costs will help them be ready for the next case. She added animal welfare is struggling right now because many shelters are at capacity and the costs are expensive.

"This is everything, this is why we're here. This is the best part of the job, knowing the way that you're changing their life," said the employee.

Those interested in adopting one of the puppies are asked to reach out to Second Chance Animal Services on their website. The shelter is also accepting monetary donations to pay for medical care.