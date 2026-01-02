Video shows golden retriever being rescued after falling through icy pond in Rhode Island

A golden retriever has a second chance at life after falling through an icy pond in Westerly, Rhode Island, on Tuesday.

The dog, 5-year-old Phoenix, was on a walk around 9 a.m. at the Little Massachaug Pond when both he and his owner walked onto the pond and he fell through. Rescuers quickly arrived on scene to find Phoenix in the center of the pond, struggling in the water. The owner had not fallen through with the dog and was waiting on shore.

Phoenix could be seen partially submerged in the icy waters. Misquamicut Fire Department

Firefighters from Watch Hill and Westerly quickly suited up in ice rescue gear and ventured out to save the dog. Video showed one of the rescuers swimming out to Phoenix, who paddled toward the man. The man can be seen grabbing hold of the dog before they are both dragged back to the shoreline.

"Phoenix and the rescuers were safely brought back to shore and were all doing well when on scene," the Misquamicut Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

The firefighters were evaluated for possible hypothermia after the incident, but no one was hurt during the rescue. It is unclear whether the dog received any injuries in the incident.

"All of the Chiefs from MFD and WHFD extend kudos to everyone involved for their quick response and teamwork this morning," Misquamicut Fire said.

The department said that this was the first rescue of the year. But said they want to remind everyone to be careful and that "no ice is ever safe."

Westerly, Rhode Island, is located near the border of Connecticut. The town is around 100 miles from Boston and around 45 miles from Providence.